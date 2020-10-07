Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Honda Civic

194,936 KM

Details Description Features

$1,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,300

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

Sdn EX-AS-IS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Civic

Sdn EX-AS-IS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 5943792
  2. 5943792
  3. 5943792
  4. 5943792
  5. 5943792
  6. 5943792
  7. 5943792
Contact Seller

$1,300

+ taxes & licensing

194,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5943792
  • Stock #: U9780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHTHAWK BLAC
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U9780
  • Mileage 194,936 KM

Vehicle Description

NACTOY 2006 North American Car of the Year. This Honda Civic Sdn boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tachometer.*This Honda Civic Sdn Comes Equipped with These Options *Steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Side curtain airbags, Remote trunk/fuel filler door release, Remote keyless entry-inc: panic alarm, Rear window defroster w/timer, Pwr windows w/auto up/down & anti-pinch, Pwr moonroof w/privacy glass & auto-open, Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes, Pwr door locks-inc: auto-lock, Manual driver seat height adjuster.*AS-IS*AS-IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety, NOR do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2016 Honda Fit EX
 23,573 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot Tou...
 114,339 KM
$30,921 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Compass NO...
 106,679 KM
$13,343 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory