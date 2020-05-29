Menu
2006 Nissan Altima

2006 Nissan Altima

2.5 S-AS-IS

2006 Nissan Altima

2.5 S-AS-IS

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  • 158,748KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5192876
  • Stock #: 22326W
  • VIN: 1N4AL11D26N306945
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2006 Nissan Altima 2.5 S. Warning chimes-inc: ignition key reminder, headlights on, seatbelt, Variable intermittent wipers w/mist function, Tilt/telescoping steering column, T135/70D16 temporary spare tire, Retractable assist grips-inc: front passenger, dual rear passenger.*This Nissan Altima Features the Following Options *Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel lid & pwr trunk release, Rear window defogger, Rear seat heat ducts, Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar, Rear fold-down armrest, Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts, Pwr windows-inc: driver side one-touch up/down & anti-pinch feature, Pwr door locks.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

