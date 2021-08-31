+ taxes & licensing
We're excited to offer this capable 2006 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - AS IS . Warning chimes-inc: ignition key reminder, headlights on, seatbelt, Variable intermittent wipers w/mist function, Tilt/telescoping steering column, T135/70D16 temporary spare tire, Retractable assist grips-inc: front passenger, dual rear passenger.*This Nissan Altima Features the Following Options *Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel lid & pwr trunk release, Rear window defogger, Rear seat heat ducts, Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar, Rear fold-down armrest, Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts, Pwr windows-inc: driver side one-touch up/down & anti-pinch feature, Pwr door locks.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Mazda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario.Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
