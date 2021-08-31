Menu
2006 Nissan Altima

190,500 KM

Details Description Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

2006 Nissan Altima

2006 Nissan Altima

2.5 S - As Is

2006 Nissan Altima

2.5 S - As Is

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

190,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7999626
  • Stock #: BC0145B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BC0145B
  • Mileage 190,500 KM

Vehicle Description

We're excited to offer this capable 2006 Nissan Altima 2.5 S - AS IS . Warning chimes-inc: ignition key reminder, headlights on, seatbelt, Variable intermittent wipers w/mist function, Tilt/telescoping steering column, T135/70D16 temporary spare tire, Retractable assist grips-inc: front passenger, dual rear passenger.*This Nissan Altima Features the Following Options *Retained accessory pwr, Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel lid & pwr trunk release, Rear window defogger, Rear seat heat ducts, Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar, Rear fold-down armrest, Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts, Pwr windows-inc: driver side one-touch up/down & anti-pinch feature, Pwr door locks.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Mazda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario.Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

