2006 Pontiac G5

$1,800 + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9036283

9036283 Stock #: 23649W

23649W VIN: 1G2AL55F267795935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 4 Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/body-colour surround Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Rear spoiler: Wing Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Capacity: 50 L Curb weight: 1,295 kg Tires: Width: 205 mm Overall height: 1,450 mm Max cargo capacity: 397 L Overall Length: 4,580 mm Overall Width: 1,738 mm Wheelbase: 2,623 mm Front Head Room: 979 mm Rear Head Room: 958 mm Front Leg Room: 1,063 mm Rear Leg Room: 853 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,305 mm Front Hip Room: 1,261 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,178 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km Manual child safety locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.