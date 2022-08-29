$1,800+ tax & licensing
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2006 Pontiac G5
SE
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
200,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9036283
- Stock #: 23649W
- VIN: 1G2AL55F267795935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 200,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 145HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 4
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/body-colour surround
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Rear spoiler: Wing
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Curb weight: 1,295 kg
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Max cargo capacity: 397 L
Overall Length: 4,580 mm
Overall Width: 1,738 mm
Wheelbase: 2,623 mm
Front Head Room: 979 mm
Rear Head Room: 958 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,063 mm
Rear Leg Room: 853 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,305 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,261 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,178 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
