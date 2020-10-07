2006 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

