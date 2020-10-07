Menu
2006 Toyota Corolla

152,501 KM

Details Description Features

$3,300

+ tax & licensing
$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$3,300

+ taxes & licensing

152,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5857758
  • Stock #: 22757W
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E96C648959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22757W
  • Mileage 152,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 152,501 Miles! This Toyota Corolla boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/108 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat, Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Side window defoggers, Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust, vertically-adjustable headrests, Rear seat vertically-adjustable headrests, Rear seat heater ducts, Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes, P185/65R15 all-season tires, Intermittent windshield wipers, Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, exterior temp gauge.*AS-IS*AS-IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety,NOR do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

