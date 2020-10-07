2006 Toyota Corolla

+ taxes & licensing
Only 152,501 Miles! This Toyota Corolla boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/108 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat, Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Tinted glass, Stainless steel exhaust system, Side window defoggers, Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust, vertically-adjustable headrests, Rear seat vertically-adjustable headrests, Rear seat heater ducts, Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes, P185/65R15 all-season tires, Intermittent windshield wipers, Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, exterior temp gauge.*AS-IS*AS-IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety,NOR do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
