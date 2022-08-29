2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9040675

9040675 Stock #: 23861W

23861W VIN: 1D4GP24R47B231936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Independent Suspension Safety Daytime Running Lights Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Leaf rear suspension Non-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Rear door type: Liftgate In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Wheel Diameter: 15 Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets AM stereo/FM stereo Tumble forward rear seats 60-40 Third Row Seat Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Rear captain chairs Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Driver knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 215 mm Rear Head Room: 993 mm Fuel Capacity: 76 L Diameter of tires: 15.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 4,754 L Curb weight: 1,860 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg Overall Length: 5,093 mm Overall Width: 1,996 mm Overall height: 1,750 mm Wheelbase: 3,030 mm Front Head Room: 1,006 mm Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm Rear Leg Room: 953 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,598 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,717 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 998 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,577 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,245 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.