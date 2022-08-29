$4,500+ tax & licensing
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan
Base
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
178,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9040675
- Stock #: 23861W
- VIN: 1D4GP24R47B231936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This van has 178,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Non-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Rear door type: Liftgate
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Wheel Diameter: 15
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
AM stereo/FM stereo
Tumble forward rear seats
60-40 Third Row Seat
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Rear captain chairs
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Driver knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Rear Head Room: 993 mm
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.9 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 4,754 L
Curb weight: 1,860 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
Overall Length: 5,093 mm
Overall Width: 1,996 mm
Overall height: 1,750 mm
Wheelbase: 3,030 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Rear Leg Room: 953 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,598 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,717 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 973 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 998 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,577 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
