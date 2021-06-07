Menu
2007 Ford Fusion

145,000 KM

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2007 Ford Fusion

2007 Ford Fusion

SEL

2007 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7186484
  Stock #: 0521-113
  VIN: 3FAHP02157R215197

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Burgandy
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 0521-113
  Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2007 Ford Fusion SEL

Nicely optioned with heated leather seats, V6 engine and AWD!

Sunroof, aftermarket rims, comes with a set of OEM rims with winter tires !

Power windows, power mirrors, power locks, A/C

Comes with a set of Weathertech floor mats for the front

$5,900 + HST Certified

Warranty available!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

