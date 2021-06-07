Menu
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

191,258 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SELF CERTIFY!!

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SELF CERTIFY!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

191,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7320008
  • Stock #: 20123A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20123A
  • Mileage 191,258 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Gas V6 3.7L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Visor vanity mirrors, Vehicle info centre, Variable intermittent windshield wipers.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitoring warning, Tilt steering column, Supplemental side airbags, Speed control, Short/long arm independent front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas shocks (2006), Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Roof rails w/adjustable crossbars, Reversible waterproof cargo storage, Remote keyless entry, Rear wiper & washer.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you want the ultimate in on- and off-road SUV performance, and the capability to humiliate owners of much more expensive high-image European four-wheel-drive vehicles, then this is the SUV for you.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Conventional Spare Tire

Back to Top

