2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

This Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts a Gas V6 3.7L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Visor vanity mirrors, Vehicle info centre, Variable intermittent windshield wipers.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitoring warning, Tilt steering column, Supplemental side airbags, Speed control, Short/long arm independent front suspension-inc: coil springs, gas shocks (2006), Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Roof rails w/adjustable crossbars, Reversible waterproof cargo storage, Remote keyless entry, Rear wiper & washer.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you want the ultimate in on- and off-road SUV performance, and the capability to humiliate owners of much more expensive high-image European four-wheel-drive vehicles, then this is the SUV for you.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
