2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$1,500 + taxes & licensing 4 3 0 , 5 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8298294

8298294 Stock #: BC0276W

BC0276W VIN: 1J8HR48P77C623604

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 430,511 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Permanent locking hubs Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Head Room: 998 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Front Hip Room: 1,463 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Rear Leg Room: 902 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,501 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Max cargo capacity: 1,909 L Wheelbase: 2,781 mm Front Head Room: 1,008 mm Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm Overall height: 1,720 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,539 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Overall Width: 1,862 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,676 kg Overall Length: 4,740 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 2,036 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.