$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
430,511KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8298294
- Stock #: BC0276W
- VIN: 1J8HR48P77C623604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 430,511 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 430,511 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,463 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Rear Leg Room: 902 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,501 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 1,909 L
Wheelbase: 2,781 mm
Front Head Room: 1,008 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Overall height: 1,720 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,539 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Width: 1,862 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,676 kg
Overall Length: 4,740 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,036 kg
