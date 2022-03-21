$4,500+ tax & licensing
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2007 Jeep Patriot
2007 Jeep Patriot
SPORT
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
113,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8933245
- Stock #: U10398W
- VIN: 1J8FF28WX7D423497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 113,500 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
External temperature display
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Silver styled steel rims
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Vinyl seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 51 L
Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm
Overall Width: 1,755 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,012 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,634 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Overall Length: 4,409 mm
Curb weight: 1,475 kg
Overall height: 1,666 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,776 L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5