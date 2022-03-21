2007 Jeep Patriot

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8933245

8933245 Stock #: U10398W

U10398W VIN: 1J8FF28WX7D423497

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Interior Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio Convenience External temperature display Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Trim Chrome shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Silver styled steel rims Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Vinyl seat upholstery Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Rear Head Room: 998 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 51 L Front Hip Room: 1,328 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Leg Room: 1,031 mm Overall Width: 1,755 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,012 kg Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,634 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,387 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,295 mm Stability control with anti-roll control Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm Overall Length: 4,409 mm Curb weight: 1,475 kg Overall height: 1,666 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,776 L

