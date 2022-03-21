2007 Saturn Vue

$3,700 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8949967

8949967 Stock #: U10393W

U10393W VIN: 5GZCZ63417S825529

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Onstar Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Tires: Profile: 60 Type of tires: Touring AS Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trailing arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7 Mechanical remote trunk release Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Clock: In-radio display Polished aluminum rims Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 62 L Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm Rear Head Room: 1,025 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,389 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,807 L Overall Length: 4,605 mm Overall Width: 1,817 mm Overall height: 1,686 mm Wheelbase: 2,707 mm Front Head Room: 1,030 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,389 mm Front Hip Room: 1,315 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,337 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,220 kg Curb weight: 1,647 kg

