$3,700
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2007 Saturn Vue
Base
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
176,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8949967
- Stock #: U10393W
- VIN: 5GZCZ63417S825529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 176,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Tires: Profile: 60
Type of tires: Touring AS
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Independent Rear Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trailing arm rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
Mechanical remote trunk release
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Polished aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Front Leg Room: 1,047 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,025 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,389 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,807 L
Overall Length: 4,605 mm
Overall Width: 1,817 mm
Overall height: 1,686 mm
Wheelbase: 2,707 mm
Front Head Room: 1,030 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,389 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,315 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,337 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,220 kg
Curb weight: 1,647 kg
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5