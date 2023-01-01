2008 Chevrolet Equinox

$6,200 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9499288

9499288 Stock #: N01PA130T

N01PA130T VIN: 2CNDL23F886326258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Onstar TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Convenience External temperature display Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Metal-look shift knob trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,943 L Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg Overall Length: 4,796 mm Overall Width: 1,814 mm Overall height: 1,760 mm Wheelbase: 2,858 mm Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm Front Hip Room: 1,298 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,303 mm Urethane steering wheel trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.