$6,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,200
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2008 Chevrolet Equinox
2008 Chevrolet Equinox
LS - Low Mileage
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$6,200
+ taxes & licensing
76,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9499288
- Stock #: N01PA130T
- VIN: 2CNDL23F886326258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This low mileage SUV has just 76,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 120+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Onstar
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
External temperature display
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Metal-look shift knob trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,943 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
Overall Length: 4,796 mm
Overall Width: 1,814 mm
Overall height: 1,760 mm
Wheelbase: 2,858 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,019 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,298 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,303 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5