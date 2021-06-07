Menu
2008 Honda Accord

72,474 KM

Details Description Features

$10,599

+ tax & licensing
$10,599

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

Cpe EX-L - CERTIFIED - BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION -

2008 Honda Accord

Cpe EX-L - CERTIFIED - BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION -

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$10,599

+ taxes & licensing

72,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7205096
  • Stock #: 21096B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Tried-and-true, this 2008 Honda Accord Cpe EX-L lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Side curtain airbags, Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH), Front side airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system (OPDS), Driver & front passenger dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags (SRS), Childproof rear door locks.*Know the Honda Accord Cpe is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable gear ratio (VGR) rack & pinion steering, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt & telescopic steering column, Sunglasses holder, Speed sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers, Side curtain airbags.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440 Falconbridge in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

