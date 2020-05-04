Menu
2008 Honda Civic

Sdn LX- AS/IS

2008 Honda Civic

Sdn LX- AS/IS

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 238,900KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4971012
  • Stock #: U9310W
  • VIN: 2HGFA16518H119202
Exterior Colour
GREY/
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda Civic Sdn boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable pwr rack & pinion steering, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trunk lip spoiler. Tilt & telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Side curtain airbags, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry w/electronic trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension, Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes. As reported by KBB.com: Strong drivetrain choices, Excellent fuel economy, High build quality and strong resale values, Relatively spacious for a compact sedan or coupe, Good crash test scores. AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety Nor do they qualify for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

