2008 Honda Civic

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.