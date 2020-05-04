2008 Honda Civic

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda Civic Cpe delivers a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Manual transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Steering wheel mounted cruise controls.*This Honda Civic Cpe Features the Following Options *Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry w/pwr trunk release, Rear window defroster, Rear decklid spoiler, Reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension, Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes, Programmable automatic pwr door locks.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: * Strong drivetrain choices * Excellent fuel economy * High build quality and strong resale values * Relatively spacious for a compact sedan or coupe * Good crash test scores*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
