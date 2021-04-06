Menu
2008 Honda Civic

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Sdn LX - SELF CERTIFY -

2008 Honda Civic

Sdn LX - SELF CERTIFY -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

230,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6891657
  Stock #: 22898W

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22898W
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety.This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

