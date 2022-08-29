2008 Honda Civic

$8,700 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9305368

9305368 Stock #: N01NA070T

N01NA070T VIN: 2HGFA16498H124848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Galaxy Green

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Comfort Interior air filtration Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Wheel Width: 6 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear spoiler: Lip Metal-look shift knob trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Rear Head Room: 951 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 340 L Curb weight: 1,259 kg Overall Length: 4,489 mm Overall Width: 1,752 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Rear Leg Room: 878 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,365 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,332 mm Front Hip Room: 1,317 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,296 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.