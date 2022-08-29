$8,700+ tax & licensing
$8,700
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
Sedan DX-G - Low Mileage
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$8,700
+ taxes & licensing
81,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9305368
- Stock #: N01NA070T
- VIN: 2HGFA16498H124848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Galaxy Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This sedan has 81,000 kms. It's galaxy green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Interior air filtration
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Wheel Width: 6
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear spoiler: Lip
Metal-look shift knob trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Rear Head Room: 951 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 340 L
Curb weight: 1,259 kg
Overall Length: 4,489 mm
Overall Width: 1,752 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Rear Leg Room: 878 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,365 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,332 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,317 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,296 mm
