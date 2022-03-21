$3,000+ tax & licensing
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2008 Honda Fit
LX
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
215,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8955016
- Stock #: 23884W
- VIN: JHMGD374X8S807699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This hatchback has 215,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 190+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Driver Vanity Mirrors
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
One 12V DC power outlet
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Wheel Width: 5.5
Wheel Diameter: 14
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Diameter of tires: 14.0"
Front Head Room: 1,031 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,300 mm
Tires: Width: 175 mm
Rear Leg Room: 856 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,296 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.1 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,186 L
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Overall Length: 3,999 mm
Overall Width: 1,682 mm
Overall height: 1,524 mm
Wheelbase: 2,450 mm
Rear Head Room: 979 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,286 mm
Curb weight: 1,108 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
