2008 Hummer H3
Base
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
320,136KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9260986
- Stock #: N01PA039T
- VIN: 5GTEN13E788135972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 320,136 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 320,136 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 242HP 3.7L 5 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 75
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Stability Control
Onstar
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Torsion bar front spring
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Grey bumpers
Passenger vanity mirrors
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Conventional
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Front Head Room: 1,031 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 87 L
Rear Leg Room: 889 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,014 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,359 mm
Overall Width: 1,895 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg
Overall Length: 4,762 mm
Overall height: 1,872 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,577 L
Curb weight: 2,132 kg
Wheelbase: 2,842 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5