Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out our wide selection of <b>NEW</b> and <b>PRE-OWNED</b> vehicles today!<br> <br> New Arrival! This 2008 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury. <br> <br>This sedan has 167,899 kms. Its gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

2008 Hyundai Elantra

167,899 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
167,899KM
Used
VIN KMHDU45D88U289900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10NA004S
  • Mileage 167,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!

New Arrival! This 2008 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

This sedan has 167,899 kms. It's gold in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Black grille w/chrome accents

Safety

Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Trim

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Mechanical

Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Comfort

Interior air filtration

Convenience

Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Additional Features

4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
Front Head Room: 1,015 mm
Rear Leg Room: 890 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Max cargo capacity: 402 L
Overall height: 1,480 mm
Overall Length: 4,505 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,372 mm
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV - Premium Package for sale in Sudbury, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV - Premium Package 31,759 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Infiniti QX50 PURE AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Sudbury, ON
2020 Infiniti QX50 PURE AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 77,668 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Sudbury, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC SUV 98,510 KM $31,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-522-XXXX

(click to show)

705-522-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Elantra