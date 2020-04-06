2008 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

Contact Seller

$18,225

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,002KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4872171
  • Stock #: 20315A
  • VIN: 1J4GA39188L557686
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Dk/Med Slate Gray
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr Unlimited X, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.8L/231

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear On/Off Road
  • Tires - Front On/Off Road
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Tubular Side Steps
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
  • MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 3.73 axle ratio class II receiver hitch 4-pin trailer tow wiring
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
  • PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: pwr locks pwr windows w/one-touch down remote keyless entry security alarm
  • P255/75R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
  • DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: easy-folding soft top Jeep Freedom top rear window defroster rear window wiper/washer
  • 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: (2) front & (1) rear tow hooks fog lamps transmission skid plate 3.73 axle ratio
  • 24S X CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 4-speed automatic trans 17" x 7.5" aluminum wheels P255/75R17 on/off road OWL tires deep tint sunscreen windows floor mats leather-wrapped steering wheel speed control outside t...
  • CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

