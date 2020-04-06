2008 Jeep Wrangler

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Power Options
-
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear On/Off Road
- Tires - Front On/Off Road
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Tubular Side Steps
- Convertible Soft Top
- Conventional Spare Tire
- 3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
- MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
- TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 3.73 axle ratio class II receiver hitch 4-pin trailer tow wiring
- SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
- PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: pwr locks pwr windows w/one-touch down remote keyless entry security alarm
- P255/75R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
- DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: easy-folding soft top Jeep Freedom top rear window defroster rear window wiper/washer
- 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: (2) front & (1) rear tow hooks fog lamps transmission skid plate 3.73 axle ratio
- 24S X CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 4-speed automatic trans 17" x 7.5" aluminum wheels P255/75R17 on/off road OWL tires deep tint sunscreen windows floor mats leather-wrapped steering wheel speed control outside t...
- CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.