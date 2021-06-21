Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

- SELF CERTIFY -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

123,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7483656
  • Stock #: BC0175W

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUSH
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety.This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

