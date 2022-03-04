$2,500+ tax & licensing
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2008 Mazda Tribute
2008 Mazda Tribute
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
200,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8461788
- Stock #: BC0174W
- VIN: 4F2CZ96188KM13923
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,000 KM
This SUV has 200,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Roof Rack
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Piano black center console trim
Split rear bench
Chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Rear window remote window operation
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Wheelbase: 2,619 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,589 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg
Stability control with anti-roll control
Overall Width: 1,805 mm
Overall height: 1,720 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm
Overall Length: 4,443 mm
