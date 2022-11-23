$3,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
265,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9400321
- Stock #: N01PA026T1
- VIN: JA3AU26U98U605359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 265,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 265,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Wheel Diameter: 16
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 6.5
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Driver knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Head Room: 935 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
Wheelbase: 2,635 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Max cargo capacity: 329 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm
Overall height: 1,490 mm
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Overall Length: 4,570 mm
Rear Leg Room: 915 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg
Curb weight: 1,335 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5