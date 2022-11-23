2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

$3,000 + taxes & licensing 2 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9400321

Stock #: N01PA026T1

VIN: JA3AU26U98U605359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Wheel Diameter: 16 Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II Wheel Width: 6.5 Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Driver knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 935 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,005 mm Wheelbase: 2,635 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm Overall Width: 1,760 mm Max cargo capacity: 329 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm Overall height: 1,490 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Overall Length: 4,570 mm Rear Leg Room: 915 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,850 kg Curb weight: 1,335 kg

