2008 Pontiac G6

180,000 KM

Details

$1,800

+ tax & licensing
$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2008 Pontiac G6

2008 Pontiac G6

SE - SELF CERTIFY - SUNROOF POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -

2008 Pontiac G6

SE - SELF CERTIFY - SUNROOF POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$1,800

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6715478
  • Stock #: 23099B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety.This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Active suspension
Requires Subscription
2.4L DOHC VVT L4 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

