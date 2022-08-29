$2,500+ tax & licensing
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
705-524-3300
2008 Toyota Yaris
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
268,164KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9081415
- Stock #: 8391W
- VIN: JTDKT923185212738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 268,164 KM
Vehicle Description
This hatchback has 268,164 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Overall Width: 1,695 mm
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Fuel Capacity: 42 L
Overall Length: 3,825 mm
Overall height: 1,525 mm
Wheelbase: 2,460 mm
Max cargo capacity: 728 L
Rear Leg Room: 859 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,306 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2