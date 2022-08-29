2008 Toyota Yaris

$2,500 + taxes & licensing 2 6 8 , 1 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9081415

9081415 Stock #: 8391W

8391W VIN: JTDKT923185212738

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 268,164 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience Instrumentation: Low fuel level Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Center Console: Full with storage Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Tilt-adjustable steering wheel One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Wheel Width: 5.5 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Tires: Width: 185 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Overall Width: 1,695 mm Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm Fuel Capacity: 42 L Overall Length: 3,825 mm Overall height: 1,525 mm Wheelbase: 2,460 mm Max cargo capacity: 728 L Rear Leg Room: 859 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,306 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.