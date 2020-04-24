2008 Volkswagen City Golf

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Volkswagen City Golf boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted green glass, Roof-mounted amplified flexible black whip antenna.*This Volkswagen City Golf Comes Equipped with These Options *Rear window defroster, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr 4-wheel front vented/rear solid disc brakes, P195/65HR15 all-season tires, Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts, Locking fuel cap, Intermittent rear window wiper/washer, Interior dome light w/time delay, Independent torsion beam axle rear suspension, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do the apply for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
