2008 Volkswagen City Golf

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Front Reading Lamps

Rear Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.