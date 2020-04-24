Menu
2008 Volkswagen City Golf

AS/IS

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

2008 Volkswagen City Golf

AS/IS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$2,000

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,479KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4905651
  • Stock #: U9563W
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J284020711
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Volkswagen City Golf boasts a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted green glass, Roof-mounted amplified flexible black whip antenna.*This Volkswagen City Golf Comes Equipped with These Options *Rear window defroster, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr 4-wheel front vented/rear solid disc brakes, P195/65HR15 all-season tires, Moulded door trim w/cloth inserts, Locking fuel cap, Intermittent rear window wiper/washer, Interior dome light w/time delay, Independent torsion beam axle rear suspension, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do the apply for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

