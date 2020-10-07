Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

201,794 KM

$7,100

+ tax & licensing
Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

LT!! SELF CERTIFY!!

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT!! SELF CERTIFY!!

Location

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

201,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6094017
  • Stock #: 20203A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 201,794 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/327 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management, Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on, Tools -inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire), Stabilitrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance,Side-guard door beams, Remote keyless entry -inc: illuminated entry, panic & vehicle content theft alarms, Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat, Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions, Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH).*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: Active Fuel Management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

