2009 Dodge Challenger

93,000 KM

Details

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2009 Dodge Challenger

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T

2009 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6853238
  • Stock #: 0421-102
  • VIN: 2b3LJ54T89H547250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 0421-102
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? No problem! We finance

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2009 Dodge Challenger R/T

5.7L Hemi V8, 6 speed tremec manual transmission! 375 horsepower, 400lb/ft of torque! Blast to drive

Awesome retro styling with all the modern conveniences! Super comfortable car for long drives and road trips! Easily the best road car out of the big 3!

Lowered with an eibach lowering kit, aftermarket exhaust and cold air intake

Navigation, heated seats, power drivers seat, leather, USB and AUX, Cruise, A/C

Super clean car - well maintained and no accidents!

$26,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Requires Subscription

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

