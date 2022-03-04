$1,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$1,000
+ taxes & licensing
290,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8493092
- Stock #: 23601W
- VIN: 2D8HN44E29R530962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 290,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This van has 290,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 130+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Fuel Type: Flexible
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
Overall height: 1,750 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm
Rear Head Room: 997 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 962 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 955 mm
Rear Leg Room: 923 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,967 L
Curb weight: 1,960 kg
Overall Length: 5,144 mm
Overall Width: 2,000 mm
Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,601 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,447 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,237 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5