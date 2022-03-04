2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

$1,000 + taxes & licensing 2 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8493092

8493092 Stock #: 23601W

23601W VIN: 2D8HN44E29R530962

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Cargo Area Light Body-coloured bumpers Body-coloured grille Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Fuel Type: Flexible Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 76 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Head Room: 1,011 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg Overall height: 1,750 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,643 mm Rear Head Room: 997 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 962 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 955 mm Rear Leg Room: 923 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,967 L Curb weight: 1,960 kg Overall Length: 5,144 mm Overall Width: 2,000 mm Wheelbase: 3,078 mm Front Leg Room: 1,032 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,601 mm Front Hip Room: 1,447 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,646 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,576 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,237 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.