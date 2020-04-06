Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

SXT - SELF CERTIFY

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,007KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4880310
  • Stock #: 7486B
  • VIN: 3D4GG57VX9T194001
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

This Dodge Journey boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, STANDARD PAINT (STD), PREMIUM CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto temp control air conditioning w/dual zone control, heated front seats, remote start system, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect hands-free communication.*This Dodge Journey Features the Following Options *EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PKG -inc: 19" x 7.0" cast aluminum wheels, P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires, fog lamps, performance tuned steering, performance tuned suspension, 28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic trans , P225/55R19 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: easy entry seat system, 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat, 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat, air conditioning w/3-zone control, rear AC w/heater, DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT GRAYSTONE, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS, CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: roof rack w/adjustable roof rail crossbars, air filtering, cargo compartment cover, driver/passenger lower LED lamps, front & rear aimable LED lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, universal garage door opener, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick, 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE, 19" X 7.0" CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Mazda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires
  • 19" x 7.0" cast aluminum wheels
  • 3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine
  • BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
  • 28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine 6-speed automatic trans
  • STANDARD PAINT (STD)
  • DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT GRAYSTONE PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone
  • 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: roof rack w/adjustable roof rail crossbars air filtering cargo compartment cover driver/passenger lower LED lamps front & rear aimable LED lamps leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls universal garage door opener
  • PREMIUM CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto temp control air conditioning w/dual zone control heated front seats remote start system auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone UConnect hands-free communication
  • EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PKG -inc: 19" x 7.0" cast aluminum wheels P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires fog lamps performance tuned steering performance tuned suspension
  • FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: easy entry seat system 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat air conditioning w/3-zone control rear AC w/heater

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

