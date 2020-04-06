2009 Dodge Journey

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
This Dodge Journey boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/214 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, STANDARD PAINT (STD), PREMIUM CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto temp control air conditioning w/dual zone control, heated front seats, remote start system, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, UConnect hands-free communication.*This Dodge Journey Features the Following Options *EXTERIOR APPEARANCE PKG -inc: 19" x 7.0" cast aluminum wheels, P225/55R19 all-season touring BSW tires, fog lamps, performance tuned steering, performance tuned suspension, 28K SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed automatic trans , P225/55R19 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: easy entry seat system, 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat, 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat, air conditioning w/3-zone control, rear AC w/heater, DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT GRAYSTONE, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS, CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: roof rack w/adjustable roof rail crossbars, air filtering, cargo compartment cover, driver/passenger lower LED lamps, front & rear aimable LED lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, universal garage door opener, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick, 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE, 19" X 7.0" CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Mazda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
