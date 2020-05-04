990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford Explorer Sport Trac delivers a Gas V6 4.0L/245 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 4.0L V6 ENGINE (STD), Two-tone leather heated low-back front bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat w/manual lumbar, 2-way adjustable head restraints, Tire pressure monitoring system.*This Ford Explorer Sport Trac Comes Equipped with These Options *SYNC media system-inc: Bluetooth capability, MP3 player, voice-activated control capability, USB port, 911 assist, Square front fog lamps, Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers, Speed control, painted tubular step bars, Silver painted roof rack w/black crossbars, SecuriLock/immobilizer anti-theft system, Safety canopy system.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you want to be able to go just about anywhere, you require some truck-type cargo capacity but not necessarily a lot, you tow a trailer but not necessarily a great big one and you want the advantages of a separate body-on-frame construction and an available V8 engine, the 2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac deserves your attention.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safetynor do they qualify for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
