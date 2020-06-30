Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

  1. 5344154
  2. 5344154
  3. 5344154
  4. 5344154
  5. 5344154
  6. 5344154
  7. 5344154
  8. 5344154
  9. 5344154
  10. 5344154
  11. 5344154
  12. 5344154
  13. 5344154
  14. 5344154
  15. 5344154
  16. 5344154
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5344154
  • Stock #: 0620-106
  • VIN: 3GTEK13C49G260891

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Birch Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Dark Titanium (88B)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 0620-106
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

4.8L V8, 4x4, automatic transmission
A/C blows cold
engine runs smooth, transmission shifts smooth
Full crew cab with folding rear seats

$6,500 + HST AS-IS

Please note: We do not know what this vehicle needs for certification nor do we provide an inspection. Pricing on as-is vehicles are non-negotiable.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
Deluxe roof console
Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system
Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
3-point safety belts in all seating positions
Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
Pwr steering
Accessory pwr outlets
Manual air conditioning
Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Moulded plastic grille w/chrome surround
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Deep tinted glass -inc: rear doors & rear window
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat
Front stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
145-amp generator
Black air dam
Side-guard door beams
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
Floor-mounted 2-speed transfer case
3175 kg (7000 lb) GVWR
(4) 17" chrome appearance wheels -inc: chrome centre caps
Fleetside body
Chrome front bumper w/body-colour top cap
Dual cargo area lamps
Black manual folding pwr heated mirrors
Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
Base decor
Colour-keyed grained moulded plastic door trim panels
Simulated leather tilt sport steering wheel
5'8" pickup box
Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp
Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down, backlit switches, lockout feature
Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
Dual padded sunshades -inc: driver storage pocket, passenger mirror
Solid smooth ride chassis equipment -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers (N/A w/Z82 Trailering)
Tools -inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2010 Dodge Journey SXT
 145,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 58,920 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Magnum SRT8
 5,230 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory