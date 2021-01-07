2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Safety
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system
Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
3-point safety belts in all seating positions
Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
Powertrain
4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
Suspension
Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Security
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Exterior
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Seating
Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat
Trim
Moulded plastic grille w/black surround
Additional Features
Black vinyl floor covering
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
Floor-mounted 2-speed transfer case
Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
Chrome front bumper w/black top cap
Black manual folding mirrors
Colour-keyed grained moulded plastic door trim panels
(4) 17" painted steel wheels -inc: painted centre caps
Simulated leather tilt sport steering wheel
Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp
Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
Dual padded sunshades -inc: driver storage pocket, passenger mirror
Solid smooth ride chassis equipment -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers (N/A w/Z82 Trailering)
Tools -inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench
