2009 GMC Sierra 1500

170,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

WT

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

170,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6448840
  • VIN: 3GTEK13C19G203709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fire Red (Red)
  • Interior Colour Dark Titanium (88B)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Z71

The perfect do everything truck!
Durable and easy to clean vinyl floor
4.8L V8 engine, 4WD with 4auto! Just like AWD
Power windows, power locks, power mirrors
Remote start - nicely optioned truck

Vehicle Features

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system
Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance
3-point safety belts in all seating positions
Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system
4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE
Pwr steering
Accessory pwr outlets
Manual air conditioning
Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Independent front suspension w/coil springs
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer
Deluxe roof console
Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat
Moulded plastic grille w/black surround
Front stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
145-amp generator
Black air dam
Side-guard door beams
Black vinyl floor covering
Chrome rear bumper w/step pad
Floor-mounted 2-speed transfer case
3175 kg (7000 lb) GVWR
Fleetside body
Dual cargo area lamps
Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim
Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH)
Chrome front bumper w/black top cap
Black manual folding mirrors
Base decor
Colour-keyed grained moulded plastic door trim panels
(4) 17" painted steel wheels -inc: painted centre caps
Simulated leather tilt sport steering wheel
5'8" pickup box
Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp
Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on
Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
Dual padded sunshades -inc: driver storage pocket, passenger mirror
Solid smooth ride chassis equipment -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers (N/A w/Z82 Trailering)
Tools -inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

