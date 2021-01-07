2009 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock brake system Rear seat rear facing child restraint provisions StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance 3-point safety belts in all seating positions Dual front airbags w/front passenger sensing system Powertrain 4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE Power Options Pwr steering Accessory pwr outlets Comfort Manual air conditioning Suspension Multi-leaf spring rear suspension Independent front suspension w/coil springs Windows Solar-Ray tinted glass Convenience Intermittent windshield wiper system w/demand-type washer Deluxe roof console Automatic halogen headlamps w/flash-to-pass feature Security Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) Seating Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat Trim Moulded plastic grille w/black surround

Additional Features Front stabilizer bar 4-wheel drive 145-amp generator Black air dam Side-guard door beams Black vinyl floor covering Chrome rear bumper w/step pad Floor-mounted 2-speed transfer case 3175 kg (7000 lb) GVWR Fleetside body Dual cargo area lamps Prismatic rearview mirror w/soft vinyl trim Rear seat child safety seat top tether anchor (LATCH) Chrome front bumper w/black top cap Black manual folding mirrors Base decor Colour-keyed grained moulded plastic door trim panels (4) 17" painted steel wheels -inc: painted centre caps Simulated leather tilt sport steering wheel 5'8" pickup box Lighting -inc: dome w/map reading lamps, illuminated entry, backlit IP switches Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip meter, fuel level, engine temp Warning buzzers -inc: key-in-ignition, headlamp-on Driver info centre -inc: displays warnings & messages, trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function Dual padded sunshades -inc: driver storage pocket, passenger mirror Solid smooth ride chassis equipment -inc: rear twin-tube shock absorbers (N/A w/Z82 Trailering) Tools -inc: mechanical jack & wheel wrench

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.