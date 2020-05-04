Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

LX-AS/IS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 313,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4974468
  • Stock #: U9589W
  • VIN: 5J6RE48369L810110
Exterior Colour
Green
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Honda CR-V delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control.*This Honda CR-V Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Side curtain airbags, Retractable centre tray table, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry system, Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats w/centre pass-through, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: Few vehicles do as many things as well as the 2009 Honda CR-V. As practical as a backpack, this benchmark crossover is an easy, stylish one-size-fits-most car choice.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel

