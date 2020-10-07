Menu
2009 Honda CR-V

87,239 KM

$13,598

+ tax & licensing
EX-L

EX-L

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

87,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 22630A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour /WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Only 87,239 Miles! This Honda CR-V boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*CD Changer, ABS, Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Sun/Moonroof, Power Steering, Driver Air Bag, CD Player, ABS, Traction Control, Traction Control, Premium Sound System, Rear Defrost, Engine Immobilizer, Passenger Air Bag, MP3 Player, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front Side Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Power Outlet, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Auxiliary Audio Input, Heated Mirrors, Leather Seats, Front Reading Lamps, Power Mirror(s), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Four Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, Heated Front Seat(s), Security System, Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Tires - Front All-Season, Climate Control, Tires - Rear All-Season, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi-Zone A/C, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Windows, Front Head Air Bag, A/C, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Stability Control, Stability Control, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Generic Sun/Moonroof*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Few vehicles do as many things as well as the 2009 Honda CR-V. As practical as a backpack, this benchmark crossover is an easy, stylish one-size-fits-most car choice.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

