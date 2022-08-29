$11,559+ tax & licensing
$11,559
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2009 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
128,748KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9268264
- Stock #: P01NA020T
- VIN: 5J6RE48759L804236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,748 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 128,748 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 160+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Partial with covered storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Tumble forward rear seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Rear Leg Room: 977 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,388 mm
Front Head Room: 987 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg
Rear Head Room: 979 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,064 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,446 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,423 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,421 mm
Curb weight: 1,612 kg
Overall Length: 4,518 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
