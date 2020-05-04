Menu
2009 Honda Odyssey

EX-L-AS/IS

2009 Honda Odyssey

EX-L-AS/IS

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 240,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4971027
  • Stock #: U9562W
  • VIN: 5FNRL38819B500709
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

KBB.com Best 10 Family Vehicles. This Honda Odyssey delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers.*This Honda Odyssey Features the Following Options *Variable cylinder management (VCM), Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration system, 2nd row automatic controls, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted glass, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Security system, Roof rails, Remote keyless entry.*This Honda Odyssey is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best New Road Trip Vehicles, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Best 10 Family Vehicles.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you'd rather be driving a nice sedan but you have a family, a dog and a load of luggage to haul on vacation, the 2009 Honda Odyssey makes for a livable compromise. With all its nifty features, some of your friends may even think it's cool.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Entertainment System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

