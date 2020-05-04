990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
KBB.com Best 10 Family Vehicles. This Honda Odyssey delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers.*This Honda Odyssey Features the Following Options *Variable cylinder management (VCM), Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: air-filtration system, 2nd row automatic controls, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted glass, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Security system, Roof rails, Remote keyless entry.*This Honda Odyssey is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best New Road Trip Vehicles, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Best 10 Family Vehicles.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you'd rather be driving a nice sedan but you have a family, a dog and a load of luggage to haul on vacation, the 2009 Honda Odyssey makes for a livable compromise. With all its nifty features, some of your friends may even think it's cool.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any kind of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
