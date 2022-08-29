$4,000+ tax & licensing
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Infiniti G37
2009 Infiniti G37
Base
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
163,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175429
- Stock #: 1-U10284W
- VIN: JNKCV61F59M350751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonlight White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 163,000 kms. It's moonlight white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 328HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Aluminum center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Self-leveling headlights
Silver aluminum rims
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 76 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm
Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Max cargo capacity: 382 L
Overall Length: 4,750 mm
Overall Width: 1,773 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,198 kg
Curb weight: 1,720 kg
Keyless ignition & door entry
