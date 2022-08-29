2009 Infiniti G37

$4,000 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9175429

9175429 Stock #: 1-U10284W

1-U10284W VIN: JNKCV61F59M350751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonlight White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna AM/FM/Satellite Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Aluminum center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/aluminum shift knob trim Self-leveling headlights Silver aluminum rims Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 76 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Leg Room: 881 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm Wheelbase: 2,850 mm Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,364 mm Max cargo capacity: 382 L Overall Length: 4,750 mm Overall Width: 1,773 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,198 kg Curb weight: 1,720 kg Keyless ignition & door entry

