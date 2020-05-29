Menu
$2,395

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2009 Kia Rondo

2009 Kia Rondo

EX- AS/IS

2009 Kia Rondo

EX- AS/IS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$2,395

+ taxes & licensing

  • 246,542KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5086161
  • Stock #: 22424W
  • VIN: KNAFG526597250341
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Kia Rondo boasts a Gas V6 2.7L/162 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper de-icer, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Transmission shift interlock.*This Kia Rondo Comes Equipped with These Options *Side-impact door beams, Roof rails, Roof mounted micro antenna, Remote keyless entry w/panic function, alarm, tailgate open, Rear window defroster, Rear coat hook, Pwr windows w/driver auto down, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel

