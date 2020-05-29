2009 Kia Rondo

+ taxes & licensing
This Kia Rondo boasts a Gas V6 2.7L/162 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper de-icer, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Transmission shift interlock.*This Kia Rondo Comes Equipped with These Options *Side-impact door beams, Roof rails, Roof mounted micro antenna, Remote keyless entry w/panic function, alarm, tailgate open, Rear window defroster, Rear coat hook, Pwr windows w/driver auto down, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes.*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733
