2009 Nissan Murano

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
- (2) front/(2) rear cup holders
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
- Safety
- Anti-Theft System
- Child-safety rear door locks
- Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
- Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
- Windows
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr windows-inc: front 1-touch up/down
- Trim
- Body-colour front/rear bumpers
- Suspension
- Independent multi-link rear suspension
- Comfort
- Dual zone automatic climate control w/in-cabin microfilter
- Seating
- Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down centre armrest & (3) height adjustable head restraints
- Additional Features
- LED Taillights
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Immobilizer key system
- UV-reducing solar glass
- Cloth door trim
- (3) assist grips
- Locking glovebox
- Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards
- Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
- Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
- Tilt/telescoping steering wheel
- Intermittent rear window wiper
- Shift inter-lock
- Black brushed aluminum roof rails
- Leather-wrapped shifter knob
- 18" x 7.5" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
- P235/65R18 all season tires
- Chrome accent side mouldings
- Chrome accent side sills
- Colour-keyed manual folding pwr heated mirrors
- Vehicle information system
- Aluminum accents
- Foldable cargo organizer
- Removable cargo area tonneau cover
- Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
- Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
- 3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions-inc: front pretensioners & load limiters
- Energy absorbing steering wheel
- Push-button ignition
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp
- Centre console-inc: double-fold lid, dual level storage
- (3) 12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (1) console, (1) cargo area
- Illumination-inc: cargo area, door marker, dual front map lights, rear personal lamps
- Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
- Intuitive all-wheel drive
- Dual chrome tipped exhaust system
- AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: MP3/WMA playback, (6) speakers, auxiliary input
- Reclining front bucket seats-inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/manual lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat, seatback pockets, height adjustable active head restraints
