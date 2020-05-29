Menu
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

S

2009 Nissan Murano

S

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 261,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5067381
  • Stock #: 1119-114
  • VIN: JN8AZ18W59W112560
Exterior Colour
Airstream Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Cafe latte (C)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
6-cylinder

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2009 Nissan Murano SL -AS IS

Nicely appointed spacious SUV
V6 All-wheel drive - great for the winter
Bose stereo, large screen infotainment
Heated seats, cargo area cover

$1500 + HST AS-IS

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • (2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Safety
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Child-safety rear door locks
  • Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows-inc: front 1-touch up/down
Trim
  • Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension
Comfort
  • Dual zone automatic climate control w/in-cabin microfilter
Seating
  • Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down centre armrest & (3) height adjustable head restraints
Additional Features
  • LED Taillights
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Immobilizer key system
  • UV-reducing solar glass
  • Cloth door trim
  • (3) assist grips
  • Locking glovebox
  • Colour-keyed front/rear mudguards
  • Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
  • Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
  • Tilt/telescoping steering wheel
  • Intermittent rear window wiper
  • Shift inter-lock
  • Black brushed aluminum roof rails
  • Leather-wrapped shifter knob
  • 18" x 7.5" 6-spoke aluminum wheels
  • P235/65R18 all season tires
  • Chrome accent side mouldings
  • Chrome accent side sills
  • Colour-keyed manual folding pwr heated mirrors
  • Vehicle information system
  • Aluminum accents
  • Foldable cargo organizer
  • Removable cargo area tonneau cover
  • Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
  • Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
  • 3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions-inc: front pretensioners & load limiters
  • Energy absorbing steering wheel
  • Push-button ignition
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp
  • Centre console-inc: double-fold lid, dual level storage
  • (3) 12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (1) console, (1) cargo area
  • Illumination-inc: cargo area, door marker, dual front map lights, rear personal lamps
  • Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
  • Intuitive all-wheel drive
  • Dual chrome tipped exhaust system
  • AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: MP3/WMA playback, (6) speakers, auxiliary input
  • Reclining front bucket seats-inc: 6-way manual driver seat w/manual lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat, seatback pockets, height adjustable active head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

