2009 Nissan Rogue

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Tilt Steering Column
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Dual visor vanity mirrors
- dual front/rear cupholders
- Full size spare tire w/steel wheel
- Exterior
- Roof Rails
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Halogen Headlights
- P215/70R16 all-season tires
- Powertrain
- Safety
- Anti-Theft System
- Child safety rear door locks
- Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
- Suspension
- Independent multi-link rear suspension
- Independent strut front suspension
- Trim
- Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
- Colour-keyed grille
- Seating
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seats
- Additional Features
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Colour-keyed door handles
- Immobilizer key system
- UV-reducing solar glass
- Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags
- 16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/wheel covers
- Air conditioning w/micro filter
- Front/rear passenger assist grips
- Colour-keyed heated pwr manual-folding mirrors
- Intermittent/continuous rear wiper
- Front passenger seatback pocket & retractable seatback multi-purpose hook
- Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch auto down
- (1) 12-volt pwr outlet
- Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
- Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover
- 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
- Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Intuitive all wheel drive
- AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (4) speakers
- Centre console-inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder, pen & notebook holder
- Illumination-inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light
- Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering
- 3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system-inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners
- Front bucket seats-inc: 4-way manual adjustments, active head restraints
