Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

  1. 4966776
  2. 4966776
  3. 4966776
  4. 4966776
  5. 4966776
  6. 4966776
  7. 4966776
  8. 4966776
  9. 4966776
  10. 4966776
  11. 4966776
  12. 4966776
  13. 4966776
  14. 4966776
  15. 4966776
  16. 4966776
  17. 4966776
  18. 4966776
  19. 4966776
  20. 4966776
  21. 4966776
  22. 4966776
  23. 4966776
Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4966776
  • Stock #: 0320-103
  • VIN: JN8AS58V59W160997
Exterior Colour
Air Stream Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Grey (K)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2009 Nissan Rogue S

2.5L 4 cylinder engine, all wheel drive!
CVT transmission with sport mode and paddle shifters
Nicely optioned little SUV!
Heated leather seats, sunroof
Bose sound system - great audio quality!

Only $7,900 + HST Certified

Warranty available!

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Dual visor vanity mirrors
  • dual front/rear cupholders
  • Full size spare tire w/steel wheel
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Halogen Headlights
  • P215/70R16 all-season tires
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Suspension
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension
  • Independent strut front suspension
Trim
  • Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
  • Colour-keyed grille
Seating
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seats
Additional Features
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Immobilizer key system
  • UV-reducing solar glass
  • Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags
  • 16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/wheel covers
  • Air conditioning w/micro filter
  • Front/rear passenger assist grips
  • Colour-keyed heated pwr manual-folding mirrors
  • Intermittent/continuous rear wiper
  • Front passenger seatback pocket & retractable seatback multi-purpose hook
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch auto down
  • (1) 12-volt pwr outlet
  • Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
  • Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover
  • 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
  • Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
  • Intuitive all wheel drive
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (4) speakers
  • Centre console-inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder, pen & notebook holder
  • Illumination-inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light
  • Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering
  • 3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system-inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners
  • Front bucket seats-inc: 4-way manual adjustments, active head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2015 RAM 1500 Express
 216,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte LX
 153,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Avenger
 129,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Send A Message