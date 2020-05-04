2009 Nissan Rogue

Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Dual visor vanity mirrors

dual front/rear cupholders

Full size spare tire w/steel wheel Exterior Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Halogen Headlights

P215/70R16 all-season tires Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Anti-Theft System

Child safety rear door locks

Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH) Suspension Independent multi-link rear suspension

Independent strut front suspension Trim Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers

Colour-keyed grille Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seats

Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Colour-keyed door handles

Immobilizer key system

UV-reducing solar glass

Driver & front passenger seat side-impact airbags

16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/wheel covers

Air conditioning w/micro filter

Front/rear passenger assist grips

Colour-keyed heated pwr manual-folding mirrors

Intermittent/continuous rear wiper

Front passenger seatback pocket & retractable seatback multi-purpose hook

Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch auto down

(1) 12-volt pwr outlet

Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor

Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags for outboard positions w/rollover

2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Intuitive all wheel drive

AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: auxiliary input jack, (4) speakers

Centre console-inc: armrest, cell phone holder, coin holder, pen & notebook holder

Illumination-inc: front map lights, dome light, cargo area light

Vehicle speed sensitive pwr steering

3-point driver ELR/passenger ELR/ALR seat belt system-inc: height adjustable front/rear outboard positions, front load limiters & pretensioners

Front bucket seats-inc: 4-way manual adjustments, active head restraints

