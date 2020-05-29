Menu
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL- AS/IS

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL- AS/IS

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 199,725KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5139479
  • Stock #: 22564W
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E39L374263
Exterior Colour
Airstream Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

*This Nissan Versa Comes Equipped with These Options *Warning lights -inc: battery charge, brake, door open, security indicator, high beam on, leave key, low fuel, low washer fluid, oil pressure, fasten seat belt, headlight on, Warning chimes-inc: headlights on, ignition key, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Upper dash storage w/door, Tricot headliner, Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar, TTilt steering column,Side-door impact beams.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: The 2009 Nissan Versa leads the small-car pack in spaciousness, which is worth considering if you carry passengers in the back seat. Standing tall in both dimensions and refinement, it may also tempt those who appreciate the smoothness of a CVT, which promises 33 miles per gallon on the highway (according to EPA fuel-economy estimates).*AS/IS*AS/IS vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety nor do they qualify for any type of financing. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • AIRSTREAM METALLIC

