2009 Pontiac Vibe

AWD - SELF CERTIFY

2009 Pontiac Vibe

AWD - SELF CERTIFY

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

$3,197

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,327KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4987908
  • Stock #: 7748A
  • VIN: 5Y2SM67039Z436422
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Pontiac Vibe boasts a Gas L4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 2.4L DOHC MPI VVT-I 4-CYL ENGINE (STD), Warning system -inc: seat belts, ignition key, headlamps-on, door ajar, Tire pressure monitoring system.*This Pontiac Vibe Features the Following Options *Tinted glass, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Stainless steel exhaust system, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/traction control, Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, Safety belts all seating positions, front w/height adjustments, pretensioners, force limiters, Roof rack, Roof mounted antenna, Remote fuel door release, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: adjustable head restraints, driver seat height adjust.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Mazda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Equalizer
  • Telematics
  • 2.4L DOHC MPI VVT-I 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

