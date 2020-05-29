2009 Saturn Vue

Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

Overhead Console

Compact Spare Tire

dual front/rear cupholders

Rear window wiper w/washer

Front/rear floor mats w/inserts Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr windows

Retained accessory pwr Seating Rear seat heater ducts

60/40 split fold flat rear seatbacks Trim Black grille Safety Child security rear door locks Suspension Soft ride suspension

Additional Features Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls

Black door handles

Energy absorbing steering column

automatic lamp control

Silver skid plate

All-Wheel Drive

16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels

P235/65SR16 all-season BSW tires

Charcoal lower fascia

Charcoal rocker panel & wheel arches

Chrome window moulding

Dual body coloured pwr mirrors

Solar Ray tinted front glass

Deep-tinted rear glass

Flush glass w/gutterless water management

Fold-flat hard back front passenger seat

Adjustable active head restraints

Centre front console w/sliding armrest & dual lids

Colour-keyed sill plates

Ventilation w/individual on/off controls

(3) 12-volt aux pwr outlets

Driver & front passenger assist handles

Rear outboard assist handles w/coat hooks

Brake-to-shift interlock

Driver/front passenger dual stage airbags w/passenger sensing system

Driver/front passenger seat mounted side thorax protection airbags

Side roof rail airbags w/roll over protection

Top tether at all rear seating positions

Locking retractors for all seating positions

LATCH system at rear outboard seating positions

Collapsible pedal assembly

Maintenance Free Battery

Front license plate mounting provisions *Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON* *Optional for vehicles shipped to AB, PE, QC, SK, & YT*

Driver Information Centre -inc: outside temperature, compass, odometer, trip computer

Saturn Security System -inc: content theft, anti-lockout, vehicle theft deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer

Front/rear dome lights w/reading lights, cargo lights

Rear cargo storage -inc: rear cargo net, LT & RT cargo storage wells, composite moulded storage tray in spare tire compartment

Front adjustable shoulder belts w/guide loop guides, pretensioners & load limiters

Dual stainless steel exhaust tips

Pwr hydraulic steering

3.5L SFI 24-VALVE VVT V6 HO ENGINE

XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription (REQ: WPC Hybrid Premium Pkg)

