$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2009 Saturn Vue

XE

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

  • 107,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5067372
  • Stock #: 1119-107
  • VIN: 3GSDL43N39S538564
Exterior Colour
Techno Gray (Gray)
Interior Colour
Cashmere (332)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2009 Saturn Vue XE - AS-IS

Fully loaded little crossover!
V6, automatic, All wheel drive
Heated leather seats
Sunroof, AUX, Factory remote start
Power windows, power locks, power mirrors

$3,500 + HST AS-IS

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Overhead Console
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • dual front/rear cupholders
  • Rear window wiper w/washer
  • Front/rear floor mats w/inserts
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (6) SPEAKERS
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
  • Retained accessory pwr
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • 60/40 split fold flat rear seatbacks
Trim
  • Black grille
Safety
  • Child security rear door locks
Suspension
  • Soft ride suspension
Additional Features
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls
  • Black door handles
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • automatic lamp control
  • Silver skid plate
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • 16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
  • P235/65SR16 all-season BSW tires
  • Charcoal lower fascia
  • Charcoal rocker panel & wheel arches
  • Chrome window moulding
  • Dual body coloured pwr mirrors
  • Solar Ray tinted front glass
  • Deep-tinted rear glass
  • Flush glass w/gutterless water management
  • Fold-flat hard back front passenger seat
  • Adjustable active head restraints
  • Centre front console w/sliding armrest & dual lids
  • Colour-keyed sill plates
  • Ventilation w/individual on/off controls
  • (3) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
  • Driver & front passenger assist handles
  • Rear outboard assist handles w/coat hooks
  • Brake-to-shift interlock
  • Driver/front passenger dual stage airbags w/passenger sensing system
  • Driver/front passenger seat mounted side thorax protection airbags
  • Side roof rail airbags w/roll over protection
  • Top tether at all rear seating positions
  • Locking retractors for all seating positions
  • LATCH system at rear outboard seating positions
  • Collapsible pedal assembly
  • Maintenance Free Battery
  • Front license plate mounting provisions *Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON* *Optional for vehicles shipped to AB, PE, QC, SK, & YT*
  • Driver Information Centre -inc: outside temperature, compass, odometer, trip computer
  • Saturn Security System -inc: content theft, anti-lockout, vehicle theft deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer
  • Front/rear dome lights w/reading lights, cargo lights
  • Rear cargo storage -inc: rear cargo net, LT & RT cargo storage wells, composite moulded storage tray in spare tire compartment
  • Front adjustable shoulder belts w/guide loop guides, pretensioners & load limiters
  • Dual stainless steel exhaust tips
  • Pwr hydraulic steering
  • 3.5L SFI 24-VALVE VVT V6 HO ENGINE
  • XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription (REQ: WPC Hybrid Premium Pkg)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

