2009 Saturn Vue

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Tilt Steering Column
- Overhead Console
- Compact Spare Tire
- dual front/rear cupholders
- Rear window wiper w/washer
- Front/rear floor mats w/inserts
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr windows
- Retained accessory pwr
- Seating
-
- Rear seat heater ducts
- 60/40 split fold flat rear seatbacks
- Trim
-
- Safety
-
- Child security rear door locks
- Suspension
-
- Additional Features
-
- Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls
- Black door handles
- Energy absorbing steering column
- automatic lamp control
- Silver skid plate
- All-Wheel Drive
- 16" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
- P235/65SR16 all-season BSW tires
- Charcoal lower fascia
- Charcoal rocker panel & wheel arches
- Chrome window moulding
- Dual body coloured pwr mirrors
- Solar Ray tinted front glass
- Deep-tinted rear glass
- Flush glass w/gutterless water management
- Fold-flat hard back front passenger seat
- Adjustable active head restraints
- Centre front console w/sliding armrest & dual lids
- Colour-keyed sill plates
- Ventilation w/individual on/off controls
- (3) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
- Driver & front passenger assist handles
- Rear outboard assist handles w/coat hooks
- Brake-to-shift interlock
- Driver/front passenger dual stage airbags w/passenger sensing system
- Driver/front passenger seat mounted side thorax protection airbags
- Side roof rail airbags w/roll over protection
- Top tether at all rear seating positions
- Locking retractors for all seating positions
- LATCH system at rear outboard seating positions
- Collapsible pedal assembly
- Maintenance Free Battery
- Front license plate mounting provisions *Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON* *Optional for vehicles shipped to AB, PE, QC, SK, & YT*
- Driver Information Centre -inc: outside temperature, compass, odometer, trip computer
- Saturn Security System -inc: content theft, anti-lockout, vehicle theft deterrent system w/electronic immobilizer
- Front/rear dome lights w/reading lights, cargo lights
- Rear cargo storage -inc: rear cargo net, LT & RT cargo storage wells, composite moulded storage tray in spare tire compartment
- Front adjustable shoulder belts w/guide loop guides, pretensioners & load limiters
- Dual stainless steel exhaust tips
- Pwr hydraulic steering
- 3.5L SFI 24-VALVE VVT V6 HO ENGINE
- XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription (REQ: WPC Hybrid Premium Pkg)
