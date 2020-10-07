2009 Subaru Forester

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Air filtration system Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Overhead Console Variable intermittent windshield wipers Front passenger seatback pocket Rear window wiper w/washer Rear defogger Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Rear child safety door locks 3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auxiliary input jack 17" Alloy Wheels Chrome inner door handles Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) Pwr windows-inc: driver-side auto-down Interior Accent Lighting P225/55HR17 all-season tires Headlights auto-off w/ignition switch Silver metallic finish trim panels Dark tint privacy glass Body color pwr mirrors Reclining rear seat back function Aurora black or aurora platinum cloth seat trim Rear seat retractable tray Steering wheel mounted audio switches Instrumentation-inc: ambient temp gauge Average fuel economy gauge Visors w/dual covered vanity mirrors Dome light w/off-delay feature (2) bottle holders in doors Vehicle Dynamics Control Advanced frontal air bags (SRS) Side curtain air bags w/roll over sensor Driver & front passenger side-impact air bags (SRS) Passenger Airbag Cutoff Switch/Sensor 3-point rear seatbelts for all three seating positions LATCH rear child safety seat anchors Safety brake pedal system Panoramic pwr moonroof i-Active valve lift system Pre-wired for XM or Sirius Satellite radio Electronic throttle control (ETC) Pwr assisted steering 60/40 split fold down rear bench seat w/head restraints on all seating positions, armrest Front bucket seats w/active head restraints, driver seat height adjuster 2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl boxer engine 4-speed automatic transmission w/SPORTSHIFT Double wishbone suspension Symmetrical all-wheel drive AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (4) speakers, MP3/WMA capability

