2009 Subaru Forester

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

(Natl) X w/Premium Pkg

Location

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6054171
  • Stock #: 1120-100
  • VIN: JF2SH62629H783652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl (White)
  • Interior Colour Platinum Gray ()
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2.5L Boxer 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive!
A beautifully kept example - Regularly undercoated and super clean!
Heated seats, AUX, roof rails
Clean CarFax - no accidents!
Comes with a full set of Weathertech mats

$9,900 + HST Certified

Warranty available!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Air filtration system
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front passenger seatback pocket
Rear window wiper w/washer
Rear defogger
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Rear child safety door locks
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Engine Immobilizer
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auxiliary input jack
17" Alloy Wheels
Chrome inner door handles
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
Pwr windows-inc: driver-side auto-down
Interior Accent Lighting
P225/55HR17 all-season tires
Headlights auto-off w/ignition switch
Silver metallic finish trim panels
Dark tint privacy glass
Body color pwr mirrors
Reclining rear seat back function
Aurora black or aurora platinum cloth seat trim
Rear seat retractable tray
Steering wheel mounted audio switches
Instrumentation-inc: ambient temp gauge
Average fuel economy gauge
Visors w/dual covered vanity mirrors
Dome light w/off-delay feature
(2) bottle holders in doors
Vehicle Dynamics Control
Advanced frontal air bags (SRS)
Side curtain air bags w/roll over sensor
Driver & front passenger side-impact air bags (SRS)
Passenger Airbag Cutoff Switch/Sensor
3-point rear seatbelts for all three seating positions
LATCH rear child safety seat anchors
Safety brake pedal system
Panoramic pwr moonroof
i-Active valve lift system
Pre-wired for XM or Sirius Satellite radio
Electronic throttle control (ETC)
Pwr assisted steering
60/40 split fold down rear bench seat w/head restraints on all seating positions, armrest
Front bucket seats w/active head restraints, driver seat height adjuster
2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl boxer engine
4-speed automatic transmission w/SPORTSHIFT
Double wishbone suspension
Symmetrical all-wheel drive
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (4) speakers, MP3/WMA capability

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

