KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine powering this Manual transmission. Warning lights -inc: low oil, low fuel, tire pressure monitoring system, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (ATRAC).*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Tachometer & coolant temp gauge, Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags, Removable tailgate, Rear underseat storage compartment, Rear step bumper, Rear multi-leaf spring suspension w/Bilstein gas shocks, Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes.*This Toyota Tacoma is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for a capable pickup with a bit of an edge, check out the 2009 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner. Its sporty suspension and powerful V6 engine make it unique among mid-size pickups, and it has a great reputation for reliability.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
