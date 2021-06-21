Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Tacoma

222,759 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

SELF CERTIFY!!

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Tacoma

SELF CERTIFY!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 7349975
  2. 7349975
  3. 7349975
  4. 7349975
  5. 7349975
  6. 7349975
  7. 7349975
  8. 7349975
  9. 7349975
  10. 7349975
  11. 7349975
  12. 7349975
  13. 7349975
  14. 7349975
  15. 7349975
  16. 7349975
  17. 7349975
  18. 7349975
  19. 7349975
  20. 7349975
  21. 7349975
  22. 7349975
  23. 7349975
  24. 7349975
  25. 7349975
  26. 7349975
  27. 7349975
  28. 7349975
  29. 7349975
Contact Seller

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

222,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7349975
  • Stock #: 21331B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 21331B
  • Mileage 222,759 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine powering this Manual transmission. Warning lights -inc: low oil, low fuel, tire pressure monitoring system, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (ATRAC).*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Tachometer & coolant temp gauge, Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags, Removable tailgate, Rear underseat storage compartment, Rear step bumper, Rear multi-leaf spring suspension w/Bilstein gas shocks, Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes.*This Toyota Tacoma is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for a capable pickup with a bit of an edge, check out the 2009 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner. Its sporty suspension and powerful V6 engine make it unique among mid-size pickups, and it has a great reputation for reliability.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 111,677 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Sport!...
 97,712 KM
$39,444 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 25,883 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory