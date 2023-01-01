$3,500+ tax & licensing
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2010 Chevrolet Impala
LT - AS IS
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
131,975KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9698659
- Stock #: P10NA006W
- VIN: 2G1WB5EK3A1233557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,975 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbag
Onstar
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ONStar Safe & Sound
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Mechanical
Power Steering
Independent Rear Suspension
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Simulated wood center console trim
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Fuel Type: Flexible
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,488 mm
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Wheelbase: 2,807 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm
Rear Head Room: 961 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Leg Room: 954 mm
Max cargo capacity: 527 L
Overall Length: 5,090 mm
Overall Width: 1,851 mm
Overall height: 1,491 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,432 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,452 mm
Curb weight: 1,613 kg
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2