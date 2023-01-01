2010 Chevrolet Impala

$3,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 9 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9698659

9698659 Stock #: P10NA006W

P10NA006W VIN: 2G1WB5EK3A1233557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,975 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Side Airbag Onstar Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt ONStar Safe & Sound Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Selective service internet access Mechanical Power Steering Independent Rear Suspension Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Simulated wood center console trim Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Comfort Interior air filtration Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Strut rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Wheel Diameter: 17 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: SULEV Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Fuel Type: Flexible Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims Rear Shoulder Room: 1,488 mm Fuel Capacity: 64 L Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Wheelbase: 2,807 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm Rear Head Room: 961 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Leg Room: 954 mm Max cargo capacity: 527 L Overall Length: 5,090 mm Overall Width: 1,851 mm Overall height: 1,491 mm Front Hip Room: 1,432 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,452 mm Curb weight: 1,613 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.