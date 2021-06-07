Menu
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

180,999 KM

Details Description Features

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

SELF CERTIFY !!

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

SELF CERTIFY !!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

180,999KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7320005
  • Stock #: 21053B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21053B
  • Mileage 180,999 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. This Chevrolet Malibu delivers a Gas/Ethanol I4 2.4L/147 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 2.4L MFI I4 FLEX FUEL ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), Variable effort electronic pwr steering, Universal home remote.*This Chevrolet Malibu Features the Following Options *UltraLux sheer suede seat trim, Steering wheel mounted audio & cruise controls, Stainless steel exhaust system -inc: single chrome tip, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/panic brake assist, Speed sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade windshield wipers, Solar-Ray tinted glass, Remote vehicle start, Remote keyless entry, Rear window grid antenna, Rear window defogger.*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The 2010 Chevrolet Malibu's bold, attractive sheetmetal and stylish interior touches are backed by confident handling, a quiet ride and an overall level of refinement competitive with the category's best. Unlike some competitors, the fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine is available on all Malibu trims, not just the entry-level model.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
2.4L MFI I4 FLEX FUEL ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD)
Requires Subscription

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

