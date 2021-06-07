+ taxes & licensing
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. This Chevrolet Malibu delivers a Gas/Ethanol I4 2.4L/147 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 2.4L MFI I4 FLEX FUEL ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (STD), Variable effort electronic pwr steering, Universal home remote.*This Chevrolet Malibu Features the Following Options *UltraLux sheer suede seat trim, Steering wheel mounted audio & cruise controls, Stainless steel exhaust system -inc: single chrome tip, StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/panic brake assist, Speed sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade windshield wipers, Solar-Ray tinted glass, Remote vehicle start, Remote keyless entry, Rear window grid antenna, Rear window defogger.*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: The 2010 Chevrolet Malibu's bold, attractive sheetmetal and stylish interior touches are backed by confident handling, a quiet ride and an overall level of refinement competitive with the category's best. Unlike some competitors, the fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine is available on all Malibu trims, not just the entry-level model.*About Self Certify Vehicles*Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Laurentian Chrysler. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
