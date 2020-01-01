2010 Chrysler Sebring

+ taxes & licensing
This Chrysler Sebring delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/215 engine powering this Automatic transmission. STONE WHITE, REMOTE START SYSTEM, PWR SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE FEATURE.*This Chrysler Sebring Comes Equipped with These Options *26B TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans , P215/55R18 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES, MEDIUM PEBBLE BEIGE/CREAM, LEATHER-TRIMMED LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS, MEDIA CENTRE 730N CD/DVD/MP3 RADIO -inc: AM/FM stereo, hard disk drive, touch screen display, UConnect phone w/voice command, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, GPS navigation, SIRIUS satellite radio w/(1) year subscription service, aux input jack, HANDS-FREE CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, SIRIUS satellite radio w/(1) year SIRIUS subscription service, UConnect phone w/voice command, (6) Boston Acoustics speakers, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: air conditioning w/auto temp control, heated front seats, instrument cluster w/display screen, premium headliner w/universal garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote start system, security alarm, temp & compass gauge, tire pressure monitoring display, mini trip computer, BODY COLOUR MOULDING, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 3.5L HO MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE, Warning lamps -inc: door/decklid/liftgate ajar.*What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle *Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Mazda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Location*Palladino Mazda is conveniently located at 936 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
